Allatoona High School student arrested for making false threats twice in a week

COBB COUNTY, GA — A student at Allatoona High School was arrested and charged for making false terroristic threats targeting other students earlier this week.

On Tuesday November 19, around 11:45 a.m., the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline contacted the Cobb County’s 911 center that a person had texted the hotline communicating they had a firearm and were threatening to harm students at Allatoona High School. The threats triggered “Code Red” lockdowns.

On Wednesday November 20, Cobb 911 received another similar message via the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. With an investigation already started, CIU detectives were able to track and locate the student.

According to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website, the main purpose is to help people “facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to.”

Cobb County School District Police Department first responded on the scene. The Cobb Police uniform patrol units provided assistance, as well.

At the same time, detectives from CCPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit begin their own investigation. Eventually, the departments came to the conclusion that the individual’s threats were a hoax.

The 14-year old student admitted to police he made the threats. He’s now charged with terroristic threats, transmitting a false public alarm, and disrupting operation of a public school. The student is 14-year-old male and will not be identified due to his age.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District gave the statement: