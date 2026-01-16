State lawmakers say it’s time to hit pause on data center demand

ATLANTA — As the number of data centers in Georgia continue to grow, lawmakers say it’s time to think about hitting the pause button.

Democratic Representative Ruwa Romman says the growth of these facilities has been explosive and her bill would put a year-long moratorium on new construction.

“In addition to that, a lot of municipalities and counties haven’t had the opportunity to fully assess how these data centers are going to impact the community,” Romman says.

While she does have a Republican co-sponsor of her legislation across the hall in the senate, Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte says Republicans in the state senate are pushing new legislation to eliminate the more than $600M in tax incentives given to data center companies.

“We just want to be mindful of, and smart about how we are going to this,” Anavitarte says.

By some estimates, there are more than 100 data centers across Georgia.