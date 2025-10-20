South Fulton police searching for woman who has been missing for a week

SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton police say the search continues for a woman who’s been missing for a week.
She’s believed to have bipolar schizophrenia.
Investigators say there have been several possible sightings of Sydney Elaine Combs, and they’re following up on every lead.
Police are also using drones, K-9 units, and patrol officers in the search for the missing woman.
They believe Combs has been in a manic episode for weeks, leading up to her disappearance.
They’re asking for the public’s help to bring her home safely.