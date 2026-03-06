Some ‘Stop Cop City’ defendants seek to dismiss domestic terrorism charges in court

ATLANTA — More than three years after arrests tied to the Atlanta “Stop Cop City” protests, at least nine defendants are seeking to dismiss unindicted domestic terrorism charges during a motions hearing in DeKalb County Superior Court.

The defendants are part of a group of 61 people indicted on RICO charges in Fulton County Superior Court in August 2023.

“I don’t think anybody here really says a crime didn’t occur, I think its more of a I wasn’t involved in it,” one official said.

The defendants were also arrested on domestic terrorism charges in late 2022 and early 2023 but were never formally indicted on those charges.

In December 2025, Judge Kevin Farmer dismissed the RICO charges against all 61 defendants. That decision was appealed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in January.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark-Palmer, who represents Timothy Bilodeau of Massachusetts, said one of his friends died.

“Unfortunately a friend passed away last year, and he was not able to attend a funeral here,” she said.

Attorney Xavier T. de Janon argued that Georgia’s domestic terrorism statute is vague and overbroad.

Officials said many defendants have experienced job losses, housing challenges, career disruptions, and travel restrictions while facing the charges.

The motions hearing comes one day after the three-year anniversary of when 23 people were arrested on domestic terrorism charges.