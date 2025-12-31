Racketeering charges against dozens of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protesters dismissed

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge has dismissed the racketeering charges against dozens of protesters arrested during demonstrations against Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center.

The order says the state attorney general lacked the legal authority to bring the Rico charges and did not follow proper procedure in the case.

The order does not address other charges against some of the suspects arrested.

More than 60 protesters were named in the case. Some face arson and domestic terrorism charges.