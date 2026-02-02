Georgia AG doubles efforts to prosecute 61 defendants in Atlanta Public Safety RICO case

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr doubled down on his efforts to prosecute 61 individuals on Domestic Terrorism charges and organized criminal activity related to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in an appeal on Monday

Carr filed an immediate appeal to continue with the full prosecution.

In August 2023, Carr obtained the indictment in Fulton County charging 61 people with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Several defendants in that indictment were also charged with Domestic Terrorism, among other crimes and other crimes.

“We took action to ensure that groups like Antifa and other anarchists who engaged in Domestic Terrorism were held accountable,” said Carr. “Let me be clear – if you come to our state and shoot a trooper, attack law enforcement, damage construction equipment, and target private homes and businesses, you can and will be held accountable. We promised to use all available resources to ensure agents of violence and chaos were fully punished, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

In December of last year, Fulton County courts dismissed a portion, but not all, of the state’s case.