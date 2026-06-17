Several statewide nominees emerge as Georgia runoff results become final

ATLANTA — While statewide attention focused on the races for governor and U.S. Senate, Georgia voters also decided several down-ballot runoff contests that set the stage for November elections across the state.

One of the most closely watched local races was for Fulton County Commission chair. Mo Ivory defeated incumbent Robb Pitts in the Democratic runoff for the position, which oversees county government in Georgia’s most populous county.

Ivory had the endorsement of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, while Pitts was backed by fellow commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.

Several statewide nominations were also settled Tuesday.

In the race for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Josh McLaurin secured the Democratic nomination and will face Republican Greg Dolezal in November after both candidates won their respective runoff contests.

The race for secretary of state is also set. Republican Tim Fleming defeated Vernon Jones in the GOP runoff, while Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds won her party’s runoff over Fulton County Board of Education member Dana Barrett.

Fleming and Reynolds will now face each other in the general election.

In the race for state school superintendent, incumbent Richard Woods, who has served in the position since 2015, won the Republican runoff and advances to November. He will face Democrat Lydia Powell, who secured her party’s nomination without a runoff.

Voters also settled the Republican nomination for Public Service Commission District 5, with Josh Tolbert winning the runoff contest.

Other statewide runoff winners include Keisha Sean Waites, who secured the Democratic nomination for insurance commissioner, and Nikki Porcher, who won the Democratic runoff for labor commissioner.

With the runoff elections complete, nominees are now set for several statewide and local races that will appear on Georgia’s November ballot.