Rick Jackson wins GOP nomination for governor, Mike Collins advances in Senate race

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have decided who will represent the Republican Party in two of the state’s highest-profile races this November.

Billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson secured the Republican nomination for governor, defeating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the primary runoff. Jones, who had been widely viewed as the GOP’s presumptive nominee just months ago, conceded Tuesday night.

“There is a life after politics,” Jones said in his concession speech.

Jackson immediately turned his focus to the general election and a matchup with Democratic nominee and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“Georgia cannot afford to get this wrong,” Jackson said.

In his victory speech, Jackson also outlined the contrast he plans to draw in the fall campaign.

“In November the choice could not be more clear that we continue moving Georgia forward or do we go backwards to Keisha Lance Bottoms’ record of excuses and failed leadership,” Jackson said.

Bottoms pushed back during an interview with WSB.

“I’m not a perfect candidate. I’m not a perfect leader, but I can tell you I care deeply about the people of this state,” Bottoms said.

Jackson also told supporters, “We are building a movement for the people, and you’re who I’m going to represent.”

Bottoms said Jackson’s primary campaign provided voters with a preview of what they can expect.

“He is going to be an extension of the Trump White House and that’s not gearing well for people across this state,” Bottoms said.

With the general election campaign now underway, University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said voters should expect a continued wave of political advertising.

“He will be covering up the airways, he’ll be filling up our mailboxes,” Bullock said of Jackson.

Bullock said Democrats will face challenges matching Jackson’s financial resources.

“Keisha Lance Bottoms gets strong support financially from democrats around the country, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to pump that kind in here,” Bullock said.

Bullock said turnout will likely determine the outcome of the governor’s race.

“It will potentially be an enthusiasm gap meaning that democrats will be more interested in the election outcome and more committed to making sure that they get out and vote,” Bullock said.

The runoff also settled the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Mike Collins defeated former college football coach Derek Dooley and will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Dooley acknowledged defeat Tuesday night.

“Like my old high school coach would say, the clock just ran out on us, I wish we had a little more time,” Dooley said.

Collins called on Republicans to unite behind his campaign.

“Sometimes we’ve got some strong disagreements, but I can tell you one thing, now we stand united around one mission,” Collins said.

Collins also outlined his priorities heading into the general election.

“Where the working man is forgotten no more. Where we protect our borders and fight crime. Where we make life safer,” Collins said.

He also said, “They want to pile high taxes on top of high prices, it doesn’t work for working families and it doesn’t work for me.”

Ossoff said Georgia Republicans are emerging from a divisive primary season.

The race follows a late endorsement from President Donald Trump, who backed Collins. Collins defeated Dooley, who had support from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Some Dooley supporters questioned whether Trump’s endorsement would help Republicans in November.

“I think Donald Trump would have cost Georgia more Senate seats,” said Debbie Dooley, who shares a last name with Derek Dooley but is not related.

Bullock said Georgia remains highly competitive heading into the general election.

“We’re still a bit more red than blue, so democrats have a greater challenge I think,” Bullock said.

He also said, “Democrats are certainly within striking distance of being able to win literally any of these statewide constitutional offices which they have not won any of those offices at all since 2006, and have not won an open seat or knocked off a republican since going back even further in time.”

According to Bullock, turnout will likely be the deciding factor in the governor’s race, Senate race and other statewide contests.

Only about 6.5% of Georgia’s active voters cast ballots in this week’s runoff elections, down significantly from nearly 30% turnout during last month’s primary. Both parties now turn their attention to the Nov. 3 general election.