ATLANTA — A Stone Mountain state representative becomes the second Georgia lawmaker charged with pandemic-era fraud.

State Representative Karen Bennett resigned January first saying in her resignation letter, “I am proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians. Serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love, and one I will deeply miss.”

She’s accused of improperly collecting almost $14,000 in federal unemployment benefits and supplements in 2020 when she falsely claimed her in-home physical therapy company was shut down during the pandemic. Investigators say the business only briefly closed.

She’s charged with one count of making false statements.

Bennett served 13 years under the Gold Dome.

Newton County State Representative Sharon Henderson was charged with fraud in December. She pleaded not guilty.