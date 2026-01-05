2 Georgia lawmakers resign ahead of new legislative session

ATLANTA — With a week to go before the start of the legislative session, a pair of democratic state lawmakers are resigning from their seats.

Stone Mountain Rep. Karen Bennett stepped down effective Jan. 1 after 13 years in office and Augusta State Rep. Lynn Heffner resigned effective Monday.

Heffner says her home was too badly damaged during Hurricane Helene for her to continue to live in her district, which is required by the state constitution. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to call a special election to fill both seats.

The legislative session will begin on Jan. 12.