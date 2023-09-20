School, community remembers Marietta student ‘scholar athlete’ killed in car wreck

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta City School District is remembering the life of a beloved student.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell was at one of two growing memorials for the teenager.

Liv Teverino died in a car crash Monday night. She was a scholar, an athlete and young leader in the community.

Teverinio was only 16 years old, but she touched the lives of so many.

Students, staff, friends and community members are stopping by and adding to a growing memorial in the school parking lot.

The superintendent says he is doing all he can to give students and staff what they need to help them through this difficult process.