Marietta student ‘scholar, athlete, and community leader’ killed in car wreck

MARIETTA, Ga. — The superintendent of Marietta City Schools (MCS) announced the district was mourning after the loss of a student Monday afternoon.

In a letter sent to MCS families, Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said Liv Teverino, a Marietta High School junior, died in a car accident.

Officials said the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Burnt Hickory Road.

Rivera’s letter said that many students and staff were already aware of Teverino’s death, but the release was intended to make sure everyone else was also aware of Teverino’s death.

“It is with great sadness that I reach out to share news of a loss in our community. Liv Teverino, a junior at Marietta High School, was killed in a car accident last night,” Rivera wrote in part. “Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. As part of the MHS International Baccalaureate Programme and our state champion cross-country team, she embodied passion and dedication. As with everything she undertook, Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence. Outside of school, Liv was recognized as a community leader and was chosen to be part of this year’s Cobb Youth Leadership cohort.”

The superintendent described Teverino as someone with heart, spirit, and determination, as well as a student with multiple achievements.

Tuesday morning, Rivera said staff and students gathered to support each other and thanked teachers, counselors, social workers, psychologists, and community leaders who came to the school to support those in need.

“I want you to know that, above all, the emotional and mental well-being of our students, staff, and families is and will always be our top priority,” Rivera’s letter continued.

Students who did not come to school Tuesday due to grieving Teverino’s death will have their absences excused, according to Rivera. He directed parents to email the MCS attendance clerk to take care of the necessary notations.

Additionally, Rivera encouraged students to speak with parents or others who can answer questions and support those in need, saying that every student responds differently to the loss of a classmate.

In closing, Rivera said the district and community will continue to love and honor the Teverino family, and Liv, saying the community “is resilient, and in times of adversity, we find strength in one another.”





©2023 Cox Media Group