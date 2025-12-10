Environmental groups urge delay on Georgia Power energy plan vote

ATLANTA — An environmental group is urging the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to delay a vote on Georgia Power’s request to acquire new energy sources as hearings begin on Wednesday.

Mothers & Others for Clean Air Executive Director Tanya Coventry-Strader says the utility’s proposal would keep fossil-fuel plants running that were previously scheduled to be closed.

Georgia Power says it needs to ramp up energy generation to keep up with the state’s growing demand citing the expected surge in data center development across Georgia. However, many of those data center projects have drawn significant public pushback, with several metro Atlanta counties temporarily halting new permits in recent months.

Opponents argue more time is needed to evaluate the long-term economic and environmental impacts. Coventry-Strader states concerns include “Their health and their climate, and the number of weather disasters that we have, as well as the cost of their energy bills.”

She also notes waiting until next year would allow newly-elected commissioners to weigh in, stating “that would also give our two public service commissioners elect, an opportunity to get into their new role, look at all of the data, and then weigh in on the decision that’s going to impact every Georgian.”

The PSC’s own staff warned in a report last month that Georgia Power may be significantly overstating how much new power generation is needed and that customers could see higher bills, potentially around $20 more per month.

Students, environmental groups and policy makers are expected to be at the hearing, some planning to post concerns and demands on the PSC’s front doors.

Coventry-Strader states, “we already have among the worst air pollution in the country, as a state our children have some of the highest rates of asthma.” She adds, “Hold on making a decision that can affect the next several generations of Georgians.”

A vote is not expected at the hearing Wednesday, but could come later this month. The two newly-elected commissioners will not take office until January 2026.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.