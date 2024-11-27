Prominent Atlanta mogul, restaurateur focused on revitalizing and uplifting his community

ATLANTA — When you look up the definition of community leader in the dictionary, you will find Atlanta native William Platt’s name.

The popular Atlanta mogul, community leader, restaurateur and developer genuinely cares about uplifting the people in the community.

He recalled growing up in the Herndon Homes housing projects in Atlanta during the 1970s.

“It was rough,” Platt said. “I grew up really poor. We had nothing but our faith in God. My grandmother’s prayers helped our family through tough times.”

Platt says he is focused on making a mark on the world.

The acronym of B.A.N.K. is “blessing all neighborhood kids,” something that he is very passionate about doing.

“We were all neighborhood kids at one point,” he said. “I am just doing my part and my job to carry out the message and let the kids in the inner city know once upon a time, I was a neighborhood kid too. You can make it through the struggle by putting God first. I’m living proof of that.”

Platt is the owner of multiple businesses and five restaurants in Atlanta, including the William Platt Construction Company, Bank Foundation, Rosie’s Coffee Café franchises, and The Vault Hidden Inside the Bank, Restaurant 10 Bar & Grill.

Platt says his family would be proud of him and the progress he’s made to empower others over the years.

“My grandmother always knew I was going to be the man that I became,” he said. “She always told to do right by her and God would take care of me. My mother’s mother helped to raise me. My father’s mother also. Their influence was great. My grandparents on my mother and father’s sides were solid.”

Outside 3120 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. in Atlanta sits two armored bank trucks. The doors that open are bank-themed and when you walk further inside, it’s like a vault. What’s inside the bank is about more than just money.

“It took about 18 months to open because city hall was closed during COVID,” he said. “Impact over income is our motto. Before we ever made a dollar here in the Bank, we had one of the biggest back-to-school giveaways and accommodated over 2,000 people.”

Platt recently held his third annual “Banksgiving” turkey and food giveaway at the Bank. The event included games, activities, health screenings, and more.

“We give away everything, not just turkey. We give away a lot to those in need,” he said. “There was a time when I was one of those kids in those lines and I had nothing. I know how hard it is.”

In addition, Platt has hosted multiple Christmas toy drives, Easter Egg hunts and other community events. The Bank event center holds 2,000 people. It has also hosted multiple concerts, and events.

In October, the bank hosted a free concert featuring Atlanta rap legends T.I., and Young Dro.

The Vault has become a popular hot spot for celebrities including acting legends Denzel Washington, Mike Epps, Megan Good, NBA icon and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, legendary singer Mary J. Blige, Atlanta United Players and more.

Platt says he is happy to see the progress of his businesses.

He owns the William Platt Construction Company and has built commercial and personal properties for O’Neal, Atlanta rap legends Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug. He is also working on building a church in Atlanta.

“Everything that I own, I built myself from conception to completion with my construction company,” he said. “It is a blessing seeing everything come into fruition. I knew there was a need in the community.”

Platt describes himself as a “vessel” and is happy to be able to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s very special,” he said. “I used to pray to be able to reinvest in my community and reinvest in the people in my community. When I was growing up, we couldn’t have a 10-star meal without leaving our community. We like to make sure we can give everything we can to the families.”

Platt is also an advocate who has made positive strides towards impacting social justice and fighting to bring positive change.

In 2020, he played a crucial role in amplifying George Floyd’s story. He helped put the people and pieces together to keep Floyd’s tragedy in the public consciousness.

“Platt has inspired others to actively support social change, helping to drive critical conversations around police reform and racial equality,” said popular author and PR maven Abesi Manyando.

Platt said he is proud of his friends T.I. and Killer Mike. The two Atlanta hip-hop icons and fellow community activists recently reopened Bankhead Seafood together.

“I’m proud to see T.I.’s growth from a teenager to where he is now,” he said.”He instills hard work into his family and kids. I’m proud of him and his family. Most people who become rich don’t go back to where they’re from. Mike Epps bought the houses in his community. T.I. and Killer Mike always give back.”

Platt also said he is grateful for Brother Scott, and Mack Wilburn, two Atlanta community leaders who paved the way for him.

“Mr. Scott used to tell me when I was younger to invest in real estate and buy what your money can stand,” he said. “Mr. Mack Wilburn was another influence. Seeing his story and how he came up poor and to see where he is now is amazing.”

Dr. Bernice A. King, the King family, Ambassador Andrew Young and the people who paved the way are among Platt’s biggest influences.

“For those leaders who were before us who paved the roads, we have to keep the torch going,” he said. “Those are the people who motivate me. It’s OG over IG for me. I like to soak up the knowledge because they’ve been there, and they put the work in.”

Platt has words of wisdom for everyone chasing after their dreams.

“Whatever you strive to be or set out to do, work on that goal,” he said. “You can get there, but you must put the work in. You can’t go around certain things in life, you have to go through. You cannot dodge work. You’ve got to go through pain and suffering to get to where you want to go. Always put God first.”