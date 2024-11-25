Popular Georgia PR maven, author inspires others while stepping into her purpose

ATLANTA — Abesi Manyando has done it all with her heart and soul.

Manyando is a successful, multi-talented global celebrity publicist, crisis manager, and brand architect. Beyond being a CEO, she is also a popular author, songwriter, and creative in Georgia who steps into her purpose every day.

She is recognized for managing the brand and PR for Grammy Award-winning rapper and mogul Future. She has also worked with several greats in sports and in music, including the late DMX, Nelly, Lil Baby, and Saweetie’s Icy Baby Foundation.

“I work with a kaleidoscope of people in entertainment, medicine, sports, politics, and business owners,” she said. “Working with celebrities overshadows this, but all my clients are equally important. When people are making an impact and it helps others, that excites me to do PR for them because together, we’re creating change. I recently started working with Dr. Maxine Owusu and she is changing the future of medicine and diversifying it through her children’s book and Step Kiddos initiative. I’m learning and working for them and at the same time. They inspire me.”

Manyando refers to herself as a humanitarian who is deeply connected to her soul and culture. She is a dedicated yogi who is proud of her work and intentional about living in her purpose. She intersects culture in educating the masses about the many beauties of Africa, especially her hometown in Zambia.

She consults community leaders, lawyers, political figures, and business needing brand development, PR, and crisis management. During her first year in business, Manyando worked with the late Civil Rights attorney and author Eric Vickers, who also introduced her to Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, and Judge Jimmy Edwards and his Innovative Concepts Academy school in St. Louis.

“I’ve worked with high-profile figures in politics and law who were deeply invested in social change and community at the beginning of my career,” she said. “It taught me that my purpose was deeper than making people famous. Having access to enormous platforms and the media was an opportunity for me to raise awareness, help change the system, and change people’s lives.”

Manyando currently consults many brands and personalities, including prominent Atlanta mogul and community leader William Platt, viral dance studio, hotelier Tiffany Young, George Floyd’s family, and more.

Manyando is living her wildest dreams as the CEO of her global PR and Crisis Management firm, Abesi PR. However, her journey to becoming a well-respected PR maven did not happen overnight. It took years of hard work, dedication and pouring her blood, sweat and tears into her craft to get her business off the ground and soaring to new heights.

“Some people on the outside looking in thing the PR world is glamorous and it is to a certain extent, however, it is very grueling,” she said. “It’s hectic, but it’s what I signed up for.”

Manyando said she focuses on avoiding getting caught up in the Hollywood light and music business drama and politics.

“I strive to remain true to my core. I keep a small circle,” she continued. “I’m family oriented and I am not into the industry lifestyle. I love going to Yoga, painting and writing. I also enjoy supporting my clients and for me, that’s enough.”

Born in Lusaka, Zambia, Manyando moved with her family to Brooklyn, New York when she was 5. She recalls the transition moving to New York was overwhelming at first.

“Imagine living in a tiny country on the other side of the world that some people don’t know exists and going from that to one of the biggest cities in the world. Processing the difference impacted my mind,” she recalled.

Manyando says what helped her immensely during that time was the school system that she was enrolled in and her teachers.

“The school system in New York was a creatively driven system,” Manyando said. “It was a public school that focused on performing arts and entertainment. My teacher taught me English through music, and Whitney Houston songs. Throughout my life, my teachers played a pivotal role in shaping my visions.”

Manyando says that shaped her into becoming the person that she is today. She has a very emphatic spirit.

“I’ve gone through tragedy and immeasurable losses, so I understand the meaning of life,” she said. “I’ve experienced life differently than most people. That taught me to be humble and pray.”

Manyando attended McKendree University in Illinois, less than two hours outside of the St. Louis area. As a child of African immigrants, Manyando says you’re only given a few career choices; doctor, lawyer, engineer, scientist and business owner. She changed her major from biology to business management and marketing to get closer to her dreams.

Manyando enjoys combining her love for inspiring others, education, arts, and building brands every day.

“I enjoy helping people because my parents and grandparents were like that. It’s in my DNA,” she said. “I like taking someone from point A to Z. I like managing brands and helping people navigate the culture, and media. Education and communication are so important, especially for artists and athletes.”

In her everyday life as a PR maven, Manyando works with her clients on how to deal with crisis,’ how to deal with people talking about them, spinning a narrative and how to deal with politics.

“Things are political. It’s not always based on your talent; it’s about how you maneuver the relationships in a room that you have and the games that are being played,” she said.

The adversity that Manyando experienced and overcame during her life and career taught her some of her most valuable lessons.

“When I was trying to start my business, I had a dream that only I could see. I was a struggling writer and worked multiple jobs. A lot of times I worked for free, just for the experience,” she recalled.

She says the PR world is “very grueling,” however, it can also be rewarding.

“You can’t really predict what your day is going to be because it’s also based on news and media that’s coming out,” she said. “On a day that’s not a crisis, I’m pitching my clients, trying to see any alignments with different publications, and different media. I’m always going hard for my clients and trying to see how I can elevate them and what I can do to take their brands from point A to point Z.”

Manyando says was working with George Floyd’s family to spread awareness on his murder and fighting for justice was one of her biggest projects in her career. She adds while working with George Floyd’s family was great, it was also “traumatizing” at the same time.

Manyando calls working with Atlanta hip-hop icon Future and his Free Wishes Foundation for the past nine years a “blessing.”

“I don’t think people realize how big Future is, especially when you live in Atlanta. When you travel the world and see the impact he has, he’s like the Michael Jackson in hip-hop,” Manyando said.

Future’s business manager and mother, Dr. Stephanie, runs the business operation of the company and taught Manyando a lot about the corporate side of the music business.

“I’ve never met someone who could do it all, and Dr. Stephanie does it all. She is very intelligent, and she knows how to manage people, manage tours, elevate businesses, and make a lot of money in luxury real estate,” Manyando says.

Dr. Stephanie has an organization called “Empowher and Hermovement” where she supports, motivates, and elevates the wellbeing of women. The organization is very inspirational to Manyando.

“I feel blessed to have mentorship and guidance,” she said. “I was blessed to have someone advocate for me and see my worth early on.”

Manyando is the author of “Jarvais Po: (The Secret Adventures of a Potato) (The Garden Bunch)” which focuses on the life of a Potato who deals with bullying and personal struggles. To purchase the book, click here:

“My books are about educating people about the world and being community oriented and helping kids understand the world we’re living in,” she added. “My book is a joy in my life.”

Manyando also discussed her many inspirations.

“There are a lot of people who don’t have opportunities or access and that is what inspires me to keep going. What inspires me is knowing that I’m making a difference in the world. I know that the more successful that I become, the more I can help others.”

Manyando also offered words of encouragement for anyone chasing their dreams.

“The relationships that you build are priceless, even if you’re broke through the process. I always tell people that you have to respect your struggle. This glamorous TikTok, Instagram image that people paint is not realistic. If you want something, you’re need to grind for it and know how to be comfortable in the struggle.”