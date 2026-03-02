14 in custody after incidents tied to teen ‘takeovers’

ATLANTA — Authorities say teen takeovers that began at The Battery are now spreading into North Cobb County and Atlanta.

14 people have been arrested in Atlanta following incidents near the Beltline and Ponce City Market.

Atlanta police responded to North Avenue on a call of shots fired, arresting five people. A short time later, officers responded to Ponce after a dispute led to gunfire near a gas station Saturday evening. Several others were arrested in that incident.

No serious injuries were reported. Those arrested are facing a host of charges.

The incidents follow more than a dozen arrests last week during a takeover at The Battery.

Meanwhile, in Cobb County, police responded to Town Center Mall following social media posts looking to organize a street takeover in that area. Authorities also had a heavy police presence at Cumberland Mall.

Cobb police say they have been coordinating with mall security to monitor activity and respond when necessary.

Cumberland Mall implemented a 3 p.m. curfew following a reported teen takeover.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.