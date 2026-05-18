Police release body camera footage of arrest in deadly Beltline stabbing

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has released body camera footage showing the arrest of a man accused in a deadly stabbing along the Atlanta Beltline last week.

The video shows officers taking 21-year-old Jahmare Brown of Ellenwood into custody following a dayslong investigation into the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Alyssa Paige.

Investigators said Brown first allegedly struck a postal worker with a rock before riding a bicycle to the Beltline, where he fatally stabbed Paige and fled the scene.

Police previously said they believed the attacks were random.

“We believe he picked his victims at random,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said last week.

Investigators said officers later located Brown less than six hours after the attacks near the 400 block of Peachtree Street after recognizing a bicycle connected to the case.

“They saw the bicycle, recognized it, and then closely examined the rider and saw that that was the person they were seeking for the homicide,” Schierbaum said.

Fulton County Jail records show Brown was booked on charges including murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police released body camera footage of the arrest on their social media pages.

Viewer discretion is advised: The video contains strong language.