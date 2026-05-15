Atlanta police identify suspect in deadly Beltline stabbing and random attacks

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the suspect accused in a deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline and a separate attack involving a postal worker.

Police say 21-year-old Jahmare Brown from Ellenwood, is now in custody following the attacks, which investigators say appeared to be random.

Investigators say the suspect first attacked a postal worker with a rock before riding a bicycle to the Beltline and fatally stabbing another victim before fleeing the area.

“We believe he picked his victims at random,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the stabbing victim as 23-year-old Alyssa Paige.

Police say officers located Brown less than six hours after the attacks near the 400 block of Peachtree Street.

“They saw the bicycle, recognized it, and then closely examined the rider and saw that that was the person they were seeking for the homicide,” Schierbaum said.

“They moved in quickly, they took him into custody without incident,” he added.

Investigators say they recovered evidence connected to the attacks and believe Brown may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

“From the first incident at the post office of his demeanor, what he was saying and what he was doing, that led individuals there to believe he may have been in a crisis,” Schierbaum said.

Fulton County Jail records show Brown was booked Friday on charges including murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed concerns about safety on the Beltline following the attacks.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young lady that lost her life,” Dickens said.

“We take these matters very seriously anywhere in our city, any crime that’s committed, any hurt or harm that’s caused to an individual in our community,” he added.

Dickens says the city plans to increase police presence along the Beltline and continue using security measures already in place, including cameras and lighting.

“We want to make sure that the public knows that we will continue to add more resources as we have continuously, the Beltline has a police presence and we’re going to increase that,” Dickens said.

“We have cameras, we know that that’s what helps us to find people, we have lighting to make sure the people feel safe,” he added.

Fulton County Jail records show Brown was booked Friday on charges including murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.