Police identify suspect who shot, killed 3 children at Gwinnett Park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have identified a man accused of killing three children in a murder-suicide at a local park.

Jose Plasencia shot and killed 13-year-old Arianny Rodriguez, nine-year-old Carlos Rodriguez and 11-year-old Chadal Rodriguez, according to police.

An officer found Plasencia and the three siblings inside a car near a walking trail at Lucky Shoals Park. Police said the suspect then died after he shot himself.

At the time of the shooting, the children’s mother was at the hospital with another child whom she shared with Plasencia. He was not the Rodriguez children’s father.

Police said the mother agreed to let the other children go with Plasencia to get something to eat. A GoFundMe has been set up for the children’s funeral expenses.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group