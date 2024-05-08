Local

Man, 3 children found shot to death inside car at Gwinnett park

TUCKER, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating after they found a man and three children dead inside a car at a local park.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit said the victims were found at Lucky Shoals Park off on Britt Road in Tucker.

Sgt. Michele Pihera said a patrol officer “stumbled upon” what she described as a suspicious vehicle, finding a man and three children dead inside. She said it was unclear at this point when the incident had occurred, but said the people were shot.

“The victims appear to be two girls and one boy,” Pihera said.

Pihera said the three children’s exact ages are unknown, but they appeared to range from elementary school to middle school ages.

Officers are waiting to identify those inside of the car until next of kin has been notified.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and though it is tragic, our officers are going to step aside and do their job to the fullest and make sure they investigate this as if it were any other homicide and try to at least bring some conclusion to the families who may be involved,” Pihera said.

