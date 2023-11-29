Local

Police identify 27-year-old man shot to death at Cobb County hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a 27-year-old man who was shot to death at a Cobb County hotel.

Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Pkwy. about a mile away from Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say two men got into an argument in the hotel lobby when one pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other.

The victim has been identified as Demarcus Watson. The suspect has not been identified.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

