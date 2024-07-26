Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested on multiple ‘family violence’ counts

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested on Friday morning on one count of cruelty to children, which is a felony, and two counts of battery, both of which are misdemeanors. All of the charges carry a “family violence” tag.

Thomas was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 3:20 a.m. ET on Friday morning. The Georgia wide receiver is still awaiting bond as of publish time.

This is not the first time Thomas has been arrested on a family violence charge during his time at Georgia. In January of 2023, just after arriving from Mississippi State, Thomas was arrested on a misdemeanor count of family violence and a felony count of false imprisonment.

Both of those charges were eventually dropped as part of a pretrial division program, with Thomas entering a pretrial diversion program. He was also required to complete anger management and community service as part of his deal.

Read more at DawgNation.