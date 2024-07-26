College

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested on multiple ‘family violence’ counts

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/16/23 - South Carolina vs. Georgia Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) during Georgia's game against South Carolina on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested on Friday morning on one count of cruelty to children, which is a felony, and two counts of battery, both of which are misdemeanors. All of the charges carry a “family violence” tag.

Thomas was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 3:20 a.m. ET on Friday morning. The Georgia wide receiver is still awaiting bond as of publish time.

This is not the first time Thomas has been arrested on a family violence charge during his time at Georgia. In January of 2023, just after arriving from Mississippi State, Thomas was arrested on a misdemeanor count of family violence and a felony count of false imprisonment.

Both of those charges were eventually dropped as part of a pretrial division program, with Thomas entering a pretrial diversion program. He was also required to complete anger management and community service as part of his deal.

