Kirby Smart shares why it’s important for the Georgia secondary to ‘grow up fast’ during fall camp

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Daylen Everette (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6), Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris (15) during Georgia's game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Kirby Smart made it clear where Georgia faces the most questions entering fall camp.

The Bulldogs have to replace three starters in the secondary, with Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith all being drafted in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What makes their departures all the more significant for Georgia is that they were multi-year contributors.

“They’re tough losses,” Smart said at SEC media days. “We got some good young players in the secondary. It’s going to be really important they grow up fast. They are going to go against a really high tempo offense in Clemson to start. Our job is to prepare them. Get to go against a really good offense day in and day out with Carson Beck, so I’m excited about the guys we have in that room.

