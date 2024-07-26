College

Dan Lanning responds to Kirby Smart over NIL-related jab: ‘Coach Smart took a little shot at us’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Dan Lanning (Getty) GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks watches warm ups to the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning took note of what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to say about the Oregon program at SEC media days.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of meeting Phil Knight and his wonderful wife, Penny,” Smart said last week. “I wish I could get some of that NIL money that he’s sharing with Dan Lanning, but that’s another note.”

So when Lanning, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, had a chance, he didn’t hesitate to send a jab right back at his former boss when it came to Smart’s NIL-related comments.

Just as Smart was playful in his barb at Lanning, the Oregon head coach and former Georgia defensive coordinator took a similar tone with Smart.

Read more at DawgNation.

