Argument in Cobb County hotel lobby turns deadly, police investigating homicide

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a hotel lobby.

Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Pkwy. about a mile away from Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say two men got into an argument in the hotel lobby when one pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other.

Neither the shooter nor the victim’s identities have been released.

Police have not commented on if the shooter is in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.