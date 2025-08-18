Paulding County to build permanent memorial for fallen deputy Brandon Cunningham

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — One year after the tragic loss of Deputy Brandon Cunningham, Paulding County is moving forward with plans for a permanent memorial to honor his sacrifice.

Cunningham, the first deputy in the county’s history killed in the line of duty, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in Hiram. On the anniversary of his death, Sheriff Ashley Henson shared a message with the community about honoring Cunningham’s legacy.

“It’s about turning the page, giving this family closure, giving this sheriff’s office closure and giving this community closure,” Henson said. “That way we can move forward and remember the good things about Brandon.”

The sheriff’s office announced that a monument bearing Cunningham’s name will be built outside its headquarters as a lasting tribute. “We want to have a lasting monument to honor Brandon and his sacrifice, and I hope and we pray we don’t ever have to put another name on there,” Henson added.

In addition to the memorial, Cunningham’s family was presented with a Purple Heart award, recognizing his ultimate sacrifice in service to the community.

Henson reflected on the day of Cunningham’s death, calling it one the community will never forget. “This is one of those 9/11-type mornings. This is one of those things, instances, situations where you know exactly where you were when you got the call.”

The sheriff’s office says the memorial will stand as a permanent reminder of Cunningham’s life, service, and sacrifice.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story