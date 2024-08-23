Local

Fallen Paulding County deputy being laid to rest this afternoon

Deputy Brandon Cunningham

Deputy Brandon Cunningham (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The community will gather on Friday afternoon to pay their final respects to a Paulding County deputy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, was ambushed while responding to a domestic dispute on Saturday evening.

A public visitation is being held at West Ridge Church on Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas until 1:30 p.m.

The funeral service begins at 2 p.m. and can be watched live here.

The public will line the streets of Paulding County from West Ridge Church to Kennesaw Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest for a processional starting at 4 p.m.

