Wildfire smoke from south Georgia drifts into metro Atlanta, haze expected through Friday

ATLANTA — Smoke from wildfires burning in south Georgia and north Florida is drifting into metro Atlanta, bringing hazy conditions and a smoky smell to parts of the region.

Officials say the smoke is coming from fires in southeast Georgia, including in Clinch County, as well as the Big Bend of Florida. The fires are located hundreds of miles away from metro Atlanta.

The wildfire in south Georgia has burned more than 16,000 acres and is about 10 percent contained.

A southern breeze is pushing the smoke northward into metro Atlanta and north Georgia, with conditions expected to continue through Friday.

Some areas closer to the fires are seeing air quality warnings.

Officials say there are no wildfires currently burning in metro Atlanta or middle Georgia.

The Georgia Forestry Commission is urging residents to take precautions as crews respond to a high number of fires.

Officials say people should not burn outdoors, should follow local guidance and restrictions, and should use extreme caution with anything that could create a spark.