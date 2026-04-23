Multi-acre fire burns near metro Atlanta apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County fire crews battled and contained a multi-acre fire Thursday morning near a Dunwoody apartment complex.

The fire burned in the woods behind the Dunwoody Glen Apartments near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Winters Chapel Road. Officials said dry and dangerous conditions across the state contributed to the fire’s spread.

DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels said crews faced challenges accessing the fire due to the terrain and thick brush.

“The fire was difficult to access. We began putting water on the fire, and we ended up calling Georgia Forestry for assistance,” Daniels said.

Daniels said the fire burned between two and five acres and spread quickly due to drought conditions.

“The quick spread of the fires were due to the drought and lack of water and rain that we’ve had. Definitely that fire spread quickly because of that,” he said.

Georgia Forestry crews were called in to assist, along with wildland fire teams.

Despite the size of the fire, officials said it did not threaten nearby apartments and residents were able to remain in their homes.

“Folks in the apartments were able to stay in their residences; the fire was far enough away where it did not threaten those buildings at all,” Daniels said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.