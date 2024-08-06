Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175 million donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies

ATLANTA — The Morehouse School of Medicine and three other historically Black universities and colleges received major donations from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his nonprofit.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday that it is donating more than $600 million to Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science.

Morehouse School of Medicine will receive $175 million.

“We are immensely grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for this generous gift, which will significantly enhance our ability to support the needs and aspirations of our students, while expanding our efforts to diversify the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine. “As we approach our 50th anniversary, this support accelerates our endowment goal and fortifies Morehouse School of Medicine’s commitment to help build a future where every community has access to quality healthcare.”

Bloomberg Philanthropies said Tuesday’s donation is an extension of a $100 million gift given to the medical schools back in 2020. The donations will more than double the size of three of the medical schools’ endowments, according to the nonprofit.

Michael Bloomberg said his nonprofit is committed to addressing health disparities and underrepresentation

“We have much more to do to build a country where every person, regardless of race, has equal access to quality health care – and where students from all backgrounds can pursue their dreams,” Bloomberg said.



