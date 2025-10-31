Metro Atlanta food pantry bracing for soaring demand amid SNAP benefits pause

ATLANTA — We could be faced with a major food crisis as SNAP benefits will not be available starting November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Jennifer Barnes with the food panty “Solidarity Sandy Springs” says she is already being swamped with calls for help, and it is not expected to slow down.

Approximately 1.4 million Georgians rely on SNAP benefits, which could run out unless Congress reaches a deal to reopen the government. Barnes says a lot of the people that use the pantry are already working two jobs.

“Our goal is to give hope to people so that there is no panic,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is the fear of the unknown right now.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced on Thursday he is launching a new initiative known as ATL CARES to assist residents facing food insecurity. In addition, Mayor Dickens is suspending water shutoffs and pausing evictions from city housing from Oct. 30 through Jan. 31, 2026.

While at least eight states have pledged to temporarily use state funds to maintain SNAP benefits, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said the state will not follow suit, despite calls from Georgia Democrats.