Metro Atlanta food pantry bracing for soaring demand amid SNAP benefits pause

By WSB Radio News Staff
Food Banks Expect Surge Of Demand As SNAP Benefits Set To Expire During Shutdown PEMBROKE PARK, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Ester Pena shops at the Feeding South Florida food pantry on October 27, 2025 in Pembroke Park, Florida. Feeding South Florida is preparing for a possible surge in demand as SNAP benefits for some people may end due to the government shutdown. The USDA announced that SNAP benefits will not be issued if the shutdown continues past November 1st, creating a growing food insecurity crisis in South Florida and across the nation. Feeding South Florida has already been conducting emergency food distributions for government employees, who are not being paid due to the shutdown. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — We could be faced with a major food crisis as SNAP benefits will not be available starting November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Jennifer Barnes with the food panty “Solidarity Sandy Springs” says she is already being swamped with calls for help, and it is not expected to slow down.

Approximately 1.4 million Georgians rely on SNAP benefits, which could run out unless Congress reaches a deal to reopen the government. Barnes says a lot of the people that use the pantry are already working two jobs.

“Our goal is to give hope to people so that there is no panic,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is the fear of the unknown right now.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced on Thursday he is launching a new initiative known as ATL CARES to assist residents facing food insecurity. In addition, Mayor Dickens is suspending water shutoffs and pausing evictions from city housing from Oct. 30 through Jan. 31, 2026.

While at least eight states have pledged to temporarily use state funds to maintain SNAP benefits, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said the state will not follow suit, despite calls from Georgia Democrats.

