Governor Kemp rejects calls to use state funds to cover SNAP benefits amid shutdown

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is pushing back against calls from Georgia Democrats to use state funds to keep federal food assistance programs running as the government shutdown threatens to halt SNAP benefits this upcoming weekend.

At least eight states have announced plans to use state money to temporarily cover the cost of SNAP, but Kemp says Georgia will not follow suit.

“They’re talking to the wrong person,” the governor said. “You don’t know that you’ll even get reimbursed for that money. You don’t know if it’s going to be for one month or if you’ll have to do it for one year. This is not a situation for the states to be able to bail the federal government out on, and I’m just not going there.”

Democrats, including State Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes, have urged Kemp to declare a state of emergency, arguing that the situation affects basic needs. “This is not about politics; this is about children eating dinner,” she said.

Kemp says the pressure should be on federal lawmakers to end the impasse in Washington. “It doesn’t need to be on the table. Our senators should vote to reopen the government; it solves all of these problems,” Kemp stated. “The states cannot be the solution to this, it would just never end.”

The governor also pointed to other federally funded programs such as TANF, Head Start, TSA, and the military, as examples of why he believes states can’t fill in for federal funding gaps. State officials say they have been advised there is no mechanism for Georgia to fund SNAP.

Roughly 1.4 million Georgians rely on SNAP benefits, which are expected to run out of money beginning November 1, unless Congress reaches a deal to reopen the government.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to announce a new initiative Thursday afternoon to assist residents facing food insecurity as the shutdown continues. The shutdown has now entered its 30th day, nearing the record length of 35 days set in 2018–2019.

