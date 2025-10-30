Mayor Dickens announces initiative to assist Atlanta residents as SNAP benefits set to pause

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday that he is launching a new initiative to assist residents facing food insecurity as SNAP benefits are expected to pause beginning Nov. 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

As part of the initiative, Mayor Dickens is suspending water shutoffs and evictions from city housing from Oct. 30 through Jan. 31, 2026. These measures aim to provide relief to residents who may be affected by the lapse in federal food assistance.

Approximately 1.4 million Georgians rely on SNAP benefits, which could run out unless Congress reaches a deal to reopen the government. While at least eight states have pledged to temporarily use state funds to maintain SNAP benefits, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said the state will not follow suit, despite calls from Georgia Democrats.

The federal shutdown has now entered its 30th day, approaching the 35-day record set in 2018–2019. Last week, the USDA informed the Georgia Department of Human Services that SNAP benefits would not be available starting Nov. 1 due to the shutdown.

Officials encourage residents and organizations to explore ways to assist Georgians impacted by the upcoming pause in SNAP benefits.