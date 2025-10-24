USDA says SNAP benefits will be unavailable in Georgia starting next month

ATLANTA — The USDA has informed the Georgia Georgia Department of Human Services that SNAP benefits will not be available starting November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Georgians who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as food stamps, can use existing funds on their EBT cards.

The Georgia Department of Human Services says that residents should plan ahead now and shop for needed items.

DHS says Georgians with SNAP benefits go online via the ConnectEBT website or app to check their card balances.

Though the app can be downloaded on either Android or Apple devices, DHS is asking that residents not not submit additional applications at this time.