Metro Atlanta food banks struggle to meet demand as SNAP benefits delayed during federal shutdown

ATLANTA — Food banks across metro Atlanta are seeing a surge in demand as delays to SNAP benefits continue amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Nearly 1.4 million Georgians are affected by the lapse in food assistance payments. Jennifer Barnes with Solidarity Sandy Springs says the loss of aid is creating a major strain on families and local pantries.

“The shortfall just for Georgia is going to be $250 million,” Barnes said, adding that many residents who depend on SNAP are growing increasingly anxious. “People are in a state I feel like is close to panic.”

The pantry in Sandy Springs is asking for the public’s help to keep up with demand. Donations of nonperishable food items and produce can be dropped off Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at 6315 Roswell Road, in the Trader Joe’s shopping center.

Barnes says the most-needed items include canned pineapple, dried black beans, jelly, peanut butter, and cereal. “Any help that you can give will be totally appreciated,” she said.

The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 34th day, leaving many without essential benefits. Two federal judges have ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use contingency funds to make partial SNAP payments until the government reopens.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN’s State of the Union that officials are working to determine how to release those payments, which could begin as soon as Wednesday. He added that the White House does not plan to appeal the judges’ rulings.

Meanwhile, community leaders like Barnes expect demand to keep rising. “It’s just hard out there right this minute,” she said. “Give everybody a little bit of grace and assume that everyone is doing the best they can with what they have.”

Congress reconvenes Monday as the shutdown nears record length, just one day away from becoming the longest in U.S. history.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story