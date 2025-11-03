Local

Metro Atlanta county allocates $250K to help families in need amid government shutdown

By WSB Radio News Staff
Government Shutdown Food Aid Produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is displayed for sale at a grocery store in Baltimore, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta county is allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds to help families in need amid the SNAP benefits disruption.

Gwinnett County is allocating $250,000 to help families who depend on SNAP benefits. More than 90,000 residents rely on SNAP benefits and county officials say they are doing what they can to fill in any gaps.

There is also a scheduled food giveaway in Lenora Park on Tuesday and the Sheriff’s Thanksgiving giveaway on Thursday, officials say.

Food banks across metro Atlanta have been seeing a surge in demand as delays to SNAP benefits continue amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

A pantry in Sandy Springs accepted donations of nonperishable food items and produce on Monday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump also announced SNAP will be partially funded after judges’ rulings.

