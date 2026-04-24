Mayor Andre Dickens says Atlanta is best choice for 2028 Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA — Atlanta is the first stop as Democratic leaders visit the city while it makes its case to host the party’s 2028 national convention.

Mayor Andre Dickens says Atlanta stands out among the finalist cities.

“Beyond the logistics and beyond the various operations, Atlanta is what’s right for this country. Atlanta represents what the Democratic Party needs right now,” Dickens said.

Atlanta is one of several cities under consideration, along with Chicago, Denver, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Dickens says the city is confident in its bid after previously being a finalist for the 2024 convention.

“We are back at it again and we know that Atlanta is the best place to host this convention,” he said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin says the selection process goes beyond logistics.

“The process of selecting our convention host city is a serious and deliberate one,” Martin said.

“We also seek a city that shares our values, and will be true partners with us as we plan this once in a lifetime event,” he added.

Georgia Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Bailey says choosing Atlanta would send a strong message about the party’s future in the South.

“You could send no stronger signal about the future of the Democratic Party than take the bold action to come here and plant the flag, let’s win in the south and we’ll turn Georgia from a battle ground state into a democratic state,” Bailey said.

Dickens also downplayed the competition from other cities.

“Boston is history. Philadelphia is played-out. Denver is nostalgia. Atlanta is now,” he said.

Officials are expected to visit other finalist cities as part of the selection process.

The Democratic National Convention was last held in Atlanta in 1988.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.