Attorneys demand investigation after inmate suffers amputations

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Lawyers for a former Fulton County Jail detainee are calling for an investigation after the man lost his limbs while in the jail’s care.

Rashad Mohamed, who has a medical condition requiring medication, alleges he did not receive the care he needed while detained.

His attorney, Ben Crump, says Mohamed repeatedly asked for medication but did not receive it.

“He was from day one telling everybody who would listen ‘I need my medicine’ and it fell on deaf ears,” Crump said.

Crump says Mohamed was taken to Grady Hospital 18 days later, where he went into septic shock and underwent multiple amputations, losing both his hands and legs.

“At best you are negligent, at worst you have deliberate indifference,” Crump said.

Crump also described the conditions at the jail as “egregious, horrendous, deplorable,” and is now calling for a full investigation.

The charges that led to Mohamed’s arrest were later dismissed.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.