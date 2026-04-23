Atlanta hosts Democratic officials as city vies for 2028 convention

ATLANTA — Top Democratic Party officials are visiting Atlanta on Thursday as the city is being considered to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

Atlanta is one of five finalist cities identified to host the convention, along with Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin is leading a delegation of party leaders on a tour of the city as part of the vetting process.

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey says Atlanta is well positioned to host the event.

“Atlanta has world class infrastructure, the airport, hotels, the culture in Atlanta is unmatched,” Bailey said.

Bailey also emphasized the importance of the region in future elections.

“Democrats, we have to win in the south. It is not a luxury, maybe it was 10 years ago or even 6 years ago, or something like that, but it ain’t anymore,” Bailey said.

He says Georgia’s growing role in national politics makes the city a strong contender.

“Georgia is growing in importance in our coalition, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the Democratic Party to say we’re the party of the entire country,” Bailey said.

Martin says the timing is right to highlight the state.

“There’s no finer time to plant the flag here and show the people of Georgia what the Democratic Party is about,” Martin said.

Atlanta previously hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1988.

The 2028 Republican National Convention has already been awarded to Houston.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.