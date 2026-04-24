Man charged after hitting cyclists while driving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Woodstock man is facing charges after deputies say he hit two cyclists on Sugar Pike Road in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a group of 10 cyclists were riding together when 72-year-old Jerry Wayne Ross came up behind them and began blowing his horn.

Deputies say when Ross went around the group, he struck two cyclists, injuring them. Authorities say the two riders suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say one of the cyclists recorded the incident on video, and deputies matched the vehicle and driver characteristics to Ross.

When questioned by police, Ross blamed the collision on the cyclists for being on the road.

Ross was arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, hit and run, and reckless driving.