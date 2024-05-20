MARTA Airport Station reopens after weeks-long renovation project

ATLANTA — After more than a month of being closed for renovations and upgrades, the MARTA station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is set to reopen Monday.

The airport station first closed on April 8, and MARTA officials set up an additional shuttle to accommodate travelers to get them from College Park Station to the airport shuttle. Services were available for this option 22 hours a day during the construction period.

WSB learned that the station was closed to undergo updates to infrastructure and to make the area more accessible for safety improvements.

Additionally, the six-week closure at the station included adding a new canopy structure, rehabilitating elevators, replacing ceilings and lighting, adding a new RideStore, installing new public art, replacing signage, and renovating employee space.

Come Monday, the station will be open and ready to serve commuters and travelers, according to MARTA.