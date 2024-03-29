Airport station closing for 6 weeks is necessary for improvements, MARTA general manager says

ATLANTA — MARTA will temporarily close its station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for six weeks starting in April.

At a news conference Friday, officials discussed their plan to help MARTA riders still get to the airport during the closure.

“This station in particular one of the busiest stations we have with 11,000 coursing through it on a daily basis,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA General Manager and CEO.

That’s why closing the airport MARTA station may be painful for travelers to think about. But MARTA and airport officials say it’s necessary in the name of progress at the world’s busiest airport.

MARTA will close the station from April 8 until May 19 to allow for the renovation of the airport concourse and platform levels of the station.

It’s one of the many phases of an overall major airport renovation project, which includes billions to expand and upgrade the airport.

Greenwood promises the six-week closure, which is happening after the spring break rush and before the Memorial Day push, will wrap up on time.

“Yes, it’s going to be disruptive, yes. It’s going to be messy, but that’s progress. I promise you it will be temporary. I promise you it will be worth it,” Greenwood said.

MARTA says the six-week closure will reduce the overall construction time by months and more closures are planned for 2025.

MARTA will have nightly closures for 10 months and there could be another 6-week closure to install a new canopy structure.