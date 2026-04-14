Man charged with murder of 36-year-old man in metro Atlanta

FOREST PARK, GA — Police in metro Atlanta have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 36-year-old man.
Forest Park Police arrested 20-year-old Quindaris Garrett.
Police say Garrett confessed to the murder of Shaunterrio Hudson.
According to investigators, security footage from a local gas station helped lead them Garrett.
He allegedly had a gun and bloody shirt with him, police officials add.
In addition to a murder charge, Garrett also has an active warrant out of Cobb County.
The murder is under investigation.