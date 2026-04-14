Vice President JD Vance visiting Athens for Turning Point USA event

ATHENS, GA — Vice President JD Vance is in Athens on Tuesday afternoon as part of a multi-campus college tour.

The visit is hosted by the University of Georgia’s chapter of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot last year during an event in Utah.

UGA’s chapter of Young Democrats plans to protest.

Kirk’s widow Erika is not attending the event after receiving threats earlier in the day.

“I talked to secret service and obviously these guys do a very good job. I said you know what, let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family, I’m sure Andrew will fill in. Let’s go make this an amazing event with the Georgia Bulldogs,” Vance said.

Vance’s visit comes just five weeks before Georgia’s primary elections ahead of the November midterms.

The event began at 5 p.m. at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center in downtown Athens.