Crews work to repair water main break near Krog Street Tunnel in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews are responding to a major water main break in a busy area of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says the incident is happening near 520 Daniel St.

The location is near the Krog Street Tunnel and close to Decatur Street and Boulevard.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible as crews work to repair the break.

Officials have not said what caused the break.

It is also unclear how long repairs may take.

Stay with WSB Radio as we continue to gather more information.