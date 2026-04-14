Music icons Usher and Chris Brown announce The R&B Tour with two dates in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Grammy Award-winning icons Usher and Chris Brown have announced dates for The R&B Tour, a 2026 co-headlining stadium run across North America that includes two nights in Atlanta.

The announcement is sure to have music fans everywhere saying, “Yeah!”

Usher and Chris Brown are scheduled to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 7 and 8. Live Nation officials say tickets will go on sale through The R&B Tour Presale on Thursday, April 23. Additional presales will be held throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning April 27 at 12 p.m. at RaymondAndBrownTour.com.

Fans can also sign up for the presale by April 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Anyone who registers can join the presale without a code. To participate, fans must be Live Nation All Access members, which is free when signing up at livenation.com/allaccess.

Live Nation also says VIP packages will be available, including premium seating, access to a behind-the-scenes tour, entry to a pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise and more. More information is available by visiting vipnation.com.

Usher and Chris Brown are known to get it “Poppin” on stage and in the studio. The two icons have previously collaborated on several tracks, including “New Flame” featuring Rick Ross, “Party” featuring Gucci Mane, and the 2025 remix of “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Usher has deep Atlanta ties as one of the city’s most influential music figures. He was raised in Chattanooga and later moved to Atlanta, where he graduated from North Springs High School.

In 2024,Usher headlined Super Bowl 58 halftime show in Las Vegas in 2024. Usher delivered the commencement speech at Emory University and received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

He also received the Phoenix Award from the City of Atlanta in 2024, the city’s highest honor recognizing outstanding service.

Chris Brown rose to fame in the mid-2000s and has since become one of R&B’s most commercially successful performers. Known for blending vocals with choreography-heavy live shows, he has built a reputation for high-energy performances and chart-topping hits across multiple eras of Hip-Hop and R&B.

United, Usher and Chris Brown represent different eras of R&B but share a reputation for dynamic performances and unforgettable moments, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated tours of 2026.