Man arrested in Ohio in connection to metro Atlanta home invasion

COBB COUNTY, GA — A man has been arrested in Ohio in connection to a home invasion in metro Atlanta last week.

Police officials say 20-year-old Steven Michael Cartel Hilton was taken into custody five days after authorities accused him of forcing his way into a home on Marietta Street in Powder Springs.

Residents called 911 shortly after 3:30 a.m. to report that someone was inside their home, according to police.

Investigators say homeowners confronted the intruder inside the residence.

Powder Springs Deputy Chief Louis Defense previously said officers from multiple agencies responded and began processing the scene.

“We had members of our agency, the Powder Springs Police Department, and Cobb County out there investigating the crime scene and trying to see if there is any physical evidence we can collect,” Defense said.

Authorities allege Hilton fired at the homeowners during the confrontation before leaving the scene.

Defense said the homeowner later told investigators they saw an intruder carrying a gun through Ring camera footage.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, detectives later determined Hilton traveled to Lima, Ohio, after the break-in.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith said investigators worked with the Lima Police Department to locate the suspect.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, authorities said Hilton was taken into custody in Ohio.

Police say he faces charges of home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“The investigation is still active and residents should be confident that there is no further immediate danger at least from this suspect,” Smith said.

Sgt. Smith says the investigation remains active.