Police search for suspect in Powder Springs home invasion

POWDER SPRING, GA — Powder Springs police are searching for a suspect following a reported home invasion on Marietta Street early Friday morning.

Residents called 911 shortly after 3:30 a.m. to report that someone was inside their home, according to police.

Deputy Chief Louis Defense said officers arrived within minutes and began investigating.

“We had members of our agency, the Powder Springs Police Department, and Cobb County out there investigating the crime scene and trying to see if there is any physical evidence we can collect,” Defense said.

Defense said the department requested assistance from Cobb County Police and SWAT. Once officers entered the home, the suspect had already left.

“We asked the Cobb County Police Department to come and to provide some mutual aid to us, and once we had the necessary resources, we made entry only to find that the intruder had already fled the scene,” Defense said.

According to Defense, the homeowner told investigators they saw an intruder with a gun on Ring camera footage.

No injuries were reported.

“The city of Powder Springs is an extremely safe city, this incident that happened this morning is not something that happens here,” Defense said.

Investigators are reviewing nearby surveillance footage as they work to identify the suspect.

Defense said police expect to release the Ring camera video soon. The investigation remains active.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.