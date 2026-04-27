Man arrested in metro Atlanta drug trafficking operation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man is under arrest following a drug trafficking investigation spanning throughout metro Atlanta including Gwinnett and Hall counties.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Michael Anthony Berry, 57, of Snellville, was charged with trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.

Officials said Berry was arrested following a joint investigation by Flowery Branch police and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office targeting a major drug trafficking network.

Investigators said the operation focused on disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics across metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia.

Officials said the investigation led to the seizure of multiple illegal drugs during the operation. Officials added that 11 firearms were also recovered including one that had been reported stolen.

Authorities said Berry remains in custody and additional charges could be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.