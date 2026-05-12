Loved ones honor 3 teens killed in crash on way to Florida spring break

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Family members, students and staff gathered at Browns Bridge Church in Forsyth County to honor three Horizon Christian Academy students killed in a spring break crash in Florida.

Horizon Christian Academy students Jackson Mobley, Jaylyn Fehr and Charlotte Martin were killed when their vehicle veered off the road while heading to St. George Island.

During the celebration of life, Jackson Mobley’s mother remembered the three teens as genuine and kind.

“Those thoughtful, kind, intentional, purely good souls that I got to bear witness to, that I got to mother, that I got to love; there’s no lesson in losing a child, but there is a lesson in all that love that they gave us,” she said.

Jaylyn Fehr’s uncle also spoke during the service and praised the support shown by the community following the crash.

“This community has been amazing. You guys have really just wrapped your arms around our family,” he said.

Mobley’s younger sister was severely injured in the crash and is continuing to recover at the Shepherd Center.